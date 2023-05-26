Bosch Home enters Vietnam with a German quality

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bosch Home Appliances, a premium German brand owned by BSH Vietnam, has officially launched its products in the Vietnamese market. The company introduced an experiential event, named “Bosch: Chuẩn Chất Đức” (Bosch – German quality) to demonstrate its readiness to provide world-class products and services to Vietnamese consumers.

Established on January 1st, 2023, BSH Vietnam aims to contribute to the building of a Europe-standard lifestyle in Vietnam through top-quality household appliances and services. During the media launch event, Bosch’s products made a lasting impression with their sleek and classy design, along with their highly advanced integrated technologies.

The event showcased BSH’s commitment to Vietnam, and its ecosystem of authorized products will appeal to mid-end/high-end Vietnamese customers who take an interest in the latest life-improvement trends.



Board of Management of BSH Vietnam

“We hope our distributors and customers felt Bosch’s distinctive German essence shining through at the event. Our true German quality is not just about products with sleek and minimal design that operate with enduring stability, but also in the creation of modern, classy, and creativity-fueled lifestyles. We are confident that brands under BSH will become top European brands in Vietnam in the near future,” said BSH Vietnam CEO, Ms Becky Vo.

Until now, BSH Vietnam has expanded their distribution network of 1,000 distributor stores selling home appliances across Vietnam, along with official stores on two leading e-commerce sites: Lazada, Shopee, and plan to expand their footprint to all distribution channels in Vietnam in coming time.

“As the needs for improving the quality of life of Vietnamese consumers increase, constant competition against other home appliances brands, both domestic and international, is simultaneously an opportunity and a challenge for Bosch when entering Vietnam. Bosch always have Vietnamese consumers’ best interests at heart, strive for constant innovation to meet their needs, and provide dedicated post-purchase care,” said Mr Oguzkan Akar – Chief Finance Officer of BSH Vietnam.

In celebration of the media launch event, customers purchasing Bosch home appliances via the Bosch Home Appliances authorized flagship store on Lazada and Shopee will enjoy the promotion up to 50% for Bosch Home Appliances’s products, and three years of warranty coverage along with professional customer care services.

About BSH

The name Bosch is known worldwide as a symbol of excellent quality and reliability. For more than 85 years now, its home appliances have also honoured this claim: Bosch is Europe’s leading household appliances manufacturer. Its products are based exclusively on the real requirements of modern households. Thanks to trendsetting technology and surprisingly simple solutions, they effortlessly achieve perfect results and simplify everyday life. In addition, high quality, precisely finished materials and a timeless, internationally acclaimed design ensure unmistakable quality and sustainability. A recognised high service quality cements the trust of the user in the brand and underpins the Bosch guiding principle, “Invented for life”.

For more information, visit https://www.bosch-home.com.vn/vi/