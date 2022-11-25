BOTEJYU Group Opens Two New Japanese Restaurants Simultaneously at Kansai International Airport on October 26, 2022

– “Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) by BOTEJYU (R),” Offering Variety of Local Gourmet Foods from All over Japan, and “BOTEJYU (R) 1946,” Known for Osaka’s Traditional Flavors, Located in Terminal 1’s New Domestic Area –

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BOTEJYU Group has announced that two new restaurants, Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) by BOTEJYU (R) and BOTEJYU (R) 1946, opened on October 26 (Wednesday), 2022, in the new domestic area of the Terminal 1 building of Kansai International Airport.

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202211220140/_prw_PI1fl_GAjXu58V.jpg

Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202211220140/_prw_PI3fl_e13yEZWl.jpg

Overview of the restaurants

Under the theme of “Making airport experience more comfortable and exciting,” the Terminal 1 building of Kansai International Airport underwent large-scale renovation in preparation for the Osaka-Kansai Expo that is to be held in 2025. The first phase of the renovation work on the Terminal 1 domestic area had its grand opening on October 26.

Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) by BOTEJYU (R) offers local delicacies from all over Japan while BOTEJYU (R) 1946 is known for its famous “OKONOMIYAKI” and other Osaka delicacies. Both are located on the second floor of a new commercial area reached after the security inspection. Operations began at the same time as the opening of the area.

Kansai International Airport official website:

– Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) by BOTEJYU (R)

Page: https://www.kansai-airport.or.jp/en/shop-and-dine/dine/d082

Logo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202211220140/_prw_PI5fl_40stU3El.jpg

– BOTEJYU (R) 1946

Page: https://www.kansai-airport.or.jp/en/shop-and-dine/dine/d081

Logo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202211220140/_prw_PI7fl_zBn6601P.jpg

About Japan Traveling Restaurant (R)

Under the slogan “Nostalgic Japanese Foods,” the restaurant’s theme is to utilize local ingredients from all over Japan to convey the country’s taste and culinary culture.

The restaurant offers a variety of local cuisine and local gourmet foods that have been nurtured from the history and tradition of various parts of Japan, providing authentic Japanese cuisine that has taken root in each region after being born with the development of food culture.

– Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) official page: https://japan-traveling-restaurant.jp/global_jtr

– Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) menu (in Japanese): https://botejyu.meclib.jp/20221026/book/index.html

– Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) beverage / traditional Japanese sweets menu (in Japanese): https://botejyu.meclib.jp/202210261/book/index.html

“B-1 Grand Prix (R)” menu:

B-1 Grand Prix (R) is a town revitalization event that promotes affordable and delicious local gourmet foods loved by locals. The first event was held in February 2006 in Hachinohe city, Aomori prefecture. In November 2019, 55 regions across Japan participated in the event while 314,000 people visited it. It has grown into a huge event known throughout Japan.

For the B-1 Grand Prix (R) category, 11 award-winning brands from various regions of Japan are selected, offering a variety of authentic flavors that have been loved by local people for many years.

– B-1 Grand Prix (R) menu (in Japanese): https://botejyu.meclib.jp/20221103003/book/index.html

Photo3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202211220140/_prw_PI2fl_KX02nE7p.png

For details about other menus: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202211220140-O1-10Agd990.pdf

The menu changes seasonally. So, no matter how many times guests may visit, they will always find something new to savor. With the dishes full of authentic flavors filled with the history and feelings of the region, guests will feel as if they are traveling through different regions of Japan through food.

About BOTEJYU (R) 1946

Founded in 1946. A long-established Okonomiyaki restaurant with over 77 years of tradition in Osaka.

The original “Tondama Okonomiyaki” (Okos (R)) with mayonnaise topping is a common practice now, originating from BOTEJYU (R). “Modernyaki” (Okosoba (R)) came from the idea of employee-made meals. Traditional secret recipe thick “Yakisoba” fried noodles with special sauce and “Takoyaki” that is crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, and many more items are available. The restaurant offers a variety of authentic Osaka gourmet cuisine now loved globally as OKONOMIYAKI. Enjoy BOTEJYU (R)’s one-of-a-kind specialties.

– BOTEJYU (R) 1946 official page: https://japan-traveling-restaurant.jp/global_botejyu

– BOTEJYU (R) 1946 menu (in Japanese): https://botejyu.meclib.jp/202210262/book/index.html



Photo4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202211220140/_prw_PI4fl_q6ZNJG9j.png

About BOTEJYU Group

BOTEJYU (R) was established in 1946 as an Okonomiyaki specialty restaurant and has 114 stores worldwide (as of November 2022). Modernyaki and mayonnaise topping which originated in the company proudly became part of Japan’s “flour-based” dishes. Today, BOTEJYU (R) is not limited to Okonomiyaki and “Teppanyaki” dishes, but also offers Japanese foods such as “Udon / Ramen” noodles and rice bowls, as well as local gourmet foods both domestically and internationally. The company will continue to cherish the sentiment and history of each region and will continue to convey the Japanese food culture to people around the world.

Corporate slogan:

Japanese Cuisine to the Future

TASTE OF PASSION

Logo3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202211220140/_prw_PI8fl_9Z8ZciNn.jpg