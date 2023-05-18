Both Coldplay Shows at Perth’s Optus Stadium Are Now Sold Out

Coldplay will bring their Music of the Spheres world tour to Perth for two shows in November 2023. Perth is the only Australian city on the itinerary, and the events are being co-presented by the Western Australian Government through Tourism WA.

The band originally announced just one show, on Saturday, 18th November, but pre-sale demand prompted the addition of a second show, on Sunday, 19th November. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, 16th November, and they were snapped up in record time, with the two events now sold out.

Coldplay – ‘Humankind’

The second show was added due to a record-breaking online ticket queue. According to Ten News Perth’s Dougal Wallace, 300,000 people were waiting in the pre-sale queue, setting a new Australian record.

However, fans jumped online in even greater numbers the following day, with a reported 365,000 people waiting in the queue and breaking the previous day’s record. A combined total of more than 100,000 tickets have been sold for the two shows.

WA Premier Mark McGowan seems chuffed, if a little bemused, about the immense interest in Coldplay’s exclusive trip to Perth. “It appears to be so popular, I had no idea how popular they were but it turns out it’s going to be great for tourism, great for hospitality, great for people coming into WA which is exactly what we wanted,” McGowan said, as reported by Perth Now.

Coldplay will apparently release a limited number of $40 Infinity tickets closer to the shows in November.

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Australia 2023

w/Thelma Plum, Amy Shark* & Tash Sultana#

Saturday, 18th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA*

Sunday, 19th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA#

