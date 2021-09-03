Bouncing back from recession

As Filipinos learn to adjust to the new normal and vaccinations continue across the country, we are starting to see the country’s economy bounce back. The Philippine Statistics Authority even reported 11.8-percent gross domestic product growth in the second quarter of 2021, the fastest economic expansion since the fourth quarter of 1988.

However, if we take a look at small businesses and entrepreneurs on-the-ground, it becomes clear that many of those who have not closed down permanently are still only surviving. This new world – and new economy – is very different from the one we left in 2020. It’s highly tech-driven, volatile, and unfamiliar to everyone. There’s no blueprint for how to handle this, so how can businesses and entrepreneurs go about rebuilding their place in the economy? How can they get back to or even surpass their pre-pandemic revenues?

The answer may seem laughably simple, but it’s one that will come as no surprise to those who have been doing business for some time: get creative!

Entrepreneurship might seem to attract stiff suits and numbers guys, but in reality it takes a lot of creativity, willingness to take risks, and a shoot-for-the-stars mentality to make it big in business. It may not have seemed so in the decade before the pandemic, but businesses could get away with a lot when the economy was constantly growing and there were increasing opportunities everywhere. It’s like we were playing life on ‘easy’ mode. Now that the game has leveled up, you’ll need to as well.

Are people not taking taxis anymore? Try shifting to a private shuttle service for companies with essential workers. Is your restaurant not getting enough foot traffic? Focus on take-out orders or develop frozen products. Have sales for your clothing store dropped because people don’t go out to special events anymore? Start selling online to expand your potential customer base. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but your ability to pivot and take risks is what will get you through. This is true not only for operations or sales problems, but for financial ones too!

Many Filipinos are naturally risk-averse. Especially when it comes to finances and debt in particular, they immediately run for the hills. What they don’t realize is that most if not all of the biggest companies in the country – and in the world – have debt. Yes, umuutang sila (they borrow money). In some cases, taking on debt even reducesthe risk to your business rather than increasing it. The key is to make sure that you only take on “good” debt.

So what’s the difference between good and bad debt? Good debt is debt where the money borrowed is used for things that create more value over time. Bad debt is when the money you borrowed is used for things that lose value over time. Take this situation as an example:



A big corporation wants to place a big order with your company. This order is 10 times bigger than any other order you’ve gotten before. It would be extremely profitable, but you would have to pool all your available cash and resources to deliver it. Taking the order would be risky because all your resources would be tied up to that order and a single late payment from any of your customers would mean you won’t have enough money to pay for your employees’ salaries and warehouse rental costs.

If taking a loan was not an option, you would have to decide between taking the order along with the extremely high risk of running out of cash or declining the order and losing millions in business.

Now, let’s talk about a third option you could take if you had some form of debt-whether it’s a credit line or a loan – available to you.​

You could accept the order, enjoy the revenue that comes with it, and have a back-up plan in case there’s a late payment from one of your customers. You can use your loan or credit line if you need cash to pay employees or rent until the customer’s payment comes in. You will know how much you can afford to pay in interest because you know how much money you will make from taking on the corporation’s order.

There is going to be an added cost, but if you’re paying less than 5 percent on an order with millions in profit, that still leaves you with 95 percent of the earnings. That is precisely the definition of good credit – it’s a tool you can use to grow your business faster and recover from the economic recession sooner.

The only thing that can get tricky here is the timing of things. Time has value, and the reason why you’d pay interest to get cash now vs. later is the same reason why you need to get that cash as quickly as possible when you need it. It’s hard to predict when you will suddenly be short on cash, and if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that curve balls can come out of nowhere.

That is exactly why, at First Circle, we offer our customers a revolving credit line rather than a fixed-term loan. This allows our customers to withdraw cash whenever they need it without having to rush a loan application or approval every time.

They say time waits for no man, and it doesn’t wait for any business either! So next time you’re presented with a business problem – or an opportunity – remember that you can be creative with managing your balance sheet, too! It may not solve all your problems, but it can definitely solve some of the biggest ones.

Belli Caballeros is the digital marketing manager at First Circle. She has been helping digital-first brands grow their business since 2014 and she is passionate about improving the financial outlook of everyday Filipinos.