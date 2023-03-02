Bowtie Appoints Mr. James Lau as Independent Non-Executive DirectorBowtie_logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 March 2023 – Bowtie, Hong Kong’s first virtual insurer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Lau to its board of directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director. With his in-depth familiarity with financial policy and financial technology accumulated in his work in the public sector and The Government of Hong Kong, Mr. James Lau brings in an independent perspective at the board level to assist the establishment of trust in Bowtie as a new category of health insurance brand.

Mr. James Lau served in Hong Kong Monetary Authority and The Government of Hong Kong for more than 40 years. During his tenure as the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, he led a number of policy and legislative initiatives as well as collaborating closely with various financial regulators to promote the financial development of Hong Kong. Mr. Lau previously served on the boards of the Financial Services Development Council (Hong Kong), Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (Hong Kong), MTR Corporation Limited, Airport Authority Hong Kong, and others.

Mr. Lau holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Waterloo in Canada. In 2020, he was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star and was appointed as Justice of the Peace in recognition of his dedication to maintaining the stability of Hong Kong’s financial system and managing the allocation of government resources during his political career.

“We are honoured to welcome Mr. James Lau to our board. After stepping down as a public servant, James stays committed to promoting Hong Kong’s financial development through his rich experience from the past decades. He is particularly passionate about financial technology and has taken on leadership roles in both virtual bank and virtual insurance companies. Bowtie will continue to learn and grow under his guidance.” said Michael Chan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Bowtie.

“The arrival of Mr. James Lau is such inspiring news to our team. It is a testament to our commitment in becoming a category-defining health insurer. I believe he will add great credibility to our corporate governance and brand trust” said Fred Ngan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Bowtie.

“I am aligned with Bowtie’s mission of addressing the health protection gap in Hong Kong and look forward to witnessing the growth of a vibrant virtual insurance company. Since authorization, Bowtie has continued to grow and become a health insurer that is trusted by the general public. I am excited to participate in the disruptive innovation journey of Bowtie, leveraging modern technology to enhance public awareness of health protection as well as promoting Hong Kong’s unique advantages as a leading FinTech hub.” said Mr. James Lau.

Hashtag: #bowtie #insurance #virtualinsurance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.