Bowtie partners with Take2 and SCOR to develop an innovative cancer screening solution, sponsor over 1,000 high-risk customers to conduct early nasopharyngeal cancer detection test

85% of nasopharyngeal cancer patients are from Asia. Early detection increases survival rate by nearly 30%

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bowtie , Hong Kong’s first virtual insurer, announce its partnership with Take2 , a healthcare and biotech company, and SCOR , a leading French reinsurer, to develop an innovative cancer screening solution. Bowtie will sponsor 1,300 of its selected life insurance customers within the age group of 40 – 60 to conduct the Take2 Prophecy™ Test for Nasopharyngeal Cancer (NPC).

Nearly 85% of the world’s NPC patients come from Asia, and the incidence rate of NPC among Hong Kongers is as high as 5 to 6 times the global average[1]. In Hong Kong, NPC is one of the five most common cancers among men aged 45 to 64[2], the age group with the highest median employment income[3]. Family finances are likely to be most stressed if members of this age group fell ill.

Statistics from the Hong Kong Hospital Authority highlight that 70 – 80% of the city’s NPC patients were diagnosed at stage 3 & 4 (which are classified as late stages)[4], showing that effective NPC screening solutions are lacking. In comparison, from a clinical study conducted by a top local university, utilising Next-generation Sequencing and state-of-the-art technologies for the early detection of NPC could enable NPC patients to be diagnosed at earlier stages (stage 1 & 2), contributing to 70% of NPC patients identified in the clinical study.[5] If an individual is diagnosed with NPC at early stage, the survival rate of NPC patients in the next 5 years can reach 90%, which is almost 30% higher than a diagnosis at later stages[6].

Bowtie and partners are aligned to help the public learn about the potential risks of NPC in order to conduct early NPC detection. Selected insured persons of Bowtie can enjoy a Take2 Prophecy™ Test for NPC at Bowtie’s medical clinic, Bowtie & JP Health , for the service fee only[7]. The test result will not affect their current coverage, underwriting results or claim eligibility with Bowtie. For positive test results, a free follow-up medical consultation will be provided by Bowtie & JP Health.

The application process is simple. Users can:

Access the “Health Services” page after logging into their Bowtie account; Obtain the QR code for a Take2 Prophecy™ Test for NPC, and save the screenshot on their mobile; Make an appointment on the Bowtie & JP Health website, or call 3169 2269 Present the QR code on their visit to Bowtie & JP Health and conduct the test.

“It has come to our concern that the risk of NPC in men between the ages of 40 and 60 is extremely high. Imagine if these people who are at the peak of their careers, who are also the breadwinner of their families, are diagnosed with serious illnesses, not only are they leaving their family worried, their family expenses might also become unaffordable. Our partnership enables more people to realise the importance of physical examinations as a way to prevent diseases.” says Dr. Jacky Lio, Chief Medical Officer, Bowtie.

“Take2 has entered into a definitive licence agreement with GRAIL for the exclusive worldwide rights to an intellectual property portfolio for the early detection of NPC. Adopting the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) technology in NPC screening, it allows clients to receive highly accurate tests in a convenient and efficient manner. We are grateful to Take2 and SCOR for supporting this project.” Dr. Lio adds.

“One mission of Take2 is to provide individuals a second chance in health through the early detection of disease. NPC is most prevalent in China and the ASEAN countries, and is a deadly cancer as the majority of cases are diagnosed at late stages. As the pioneer who brings disruptive innovation to the healthcare industry, Take2 aims at marking the advent of a new era across Asia.” says Professor Dennis Lo, Founder, Take2.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Bowtie and SCOR to promote cancer awareness and the importance of early detection of NPC. Leveraging the fast-growing customer base of Bowtie, we will make our early detection technology for NPC widely accessible to those who need it most.” Carmen Lee, Vice President, Take2, adds.

“As one of the largest reinsurers in the world, SCOR has a responsibility to society to help transform traditional insurance into a health-improving journey which produces better outcomes for our clients and policyholders. With this partnership, we help to bridge the gap between medical advancements and their impact on life insurance by bringing innovative solutions to our clients. SCOR is incredibly proud to embark on this journey with Bowtie and Take2.” says Tony Ho, Head of South Asia, SCOR Life & Health.

About Bowtie

The Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is an authorised life insurance company and Hong Kong’s very first virtual insurer approved under the Fast Track pilot scheme. Through the use of modern technology and medical expertise, Bowtie offers an agent-free, commission-free and more convenient online platform for customers to quote, apply and claim for health insurance plans certified by the Health Bureau under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) anytime anywhere. Bowtie is backed by Mitsui & Co., Ltd , Sun Life Financial and supported by leading international reinsurers. Stay up to date at www.bowtie.com.hk .

About Take2

Take2 is a healthcare start-up which explores, invents, and builds empowering platforms to harness the power of biomedical sciences and informatics to deliver better healthcare solutions to individuals and communities with actionable information and results. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, Take2 aims to be a key driver that makes the most disruptive healthcare inventions widely accessible to the public in China and Asia. For more information, visit: https://take2health.net/ .

About SCOR

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best.

The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com .