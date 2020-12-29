Boxcar Racer Tease 20th Anniversary Plans

Travis Barker would very much like you to know that next year will be the 20th anniversary of Boxcar Racer‘s first (and only) album.

He’s taken to Twitter to hype up the milestone:

Next year is the 20th anniversary of the Box Car Racer album — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) December 29, 2020

Following Travis’s tweet, his Boxcar Racer (and occasional Blink-182) bandmate Tom DeLonge didn’t waste any time in climbing aboard the hype train:

Yes, @travisbarker just rolled over and woke me up to tell me, too 🤘🏼 https://t.co/qmPk9PgGyS — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) December 29, 2020

Naturally, it’s triggered a wave of speculation that the band could be plotting something to mark the occasion. Such as… a reunion?

pls reunion — goth bitch jade (@CrystalCries) December 29, 2020

Reunion concert for the 20th anniversary pleaseeeee! Idc where it is I will make the trip! — Ryan Soukup (@SnoopCup) December 29, 2020

So… we getting something special next year? Maybe a recorded version of Dance With Me? — This Time Imperfect (@MokesnotGrey) December 29, 2020