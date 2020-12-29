Boxcar Racer Tease 20th Anniversary Plans

Trending Now

Travis Barker would very much like you to know that next year will be the 20th anniversary of Boxcar Racer‘s first (and only) album.

He’s taken to Twitter to hype up the milestone:

Following Travis’s tweet, his Boxcar Racer (and occasional Blink-182) bandmate Tom DeLonge didn’t waste any time in climbing aboard the hype train:

Naturally, it’s triggered a wave of speculation that the band could be plotting something to mark the occasion. Such as… a reunion?

