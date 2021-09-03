Boxer ‘Prince’ Pagara arrested for rape in Cebu

PROFESSIONAL boxer “Prince” Albert Pagara has been arrested in Inayawan in Cebu City for allegedly molesting a minor and will be charged with rape, according to local police.

PMaj. Jose Angelo Acupinpin, chief of Pardo police station, told a teleconference on Thursday that the boxer did not resist when he was arrested on Wednesday but denied that he molested a 14-year-old girl.

Acupinpin revealed that barangay (village) officials of Sitio Terra Dulce in Inayawan turned the 27-year-old boxer over to police the same day.

Relatives of the victim were also present at the police station to lodge the complaint.

He added that the results of the medical and physical examinations of the minor will form part of the complaint against the boxer, who is facing rape charges.

“In filing the case, we will include the result of the medical and physical examination of the victim as well as her and her guardian’s statement,” said Acupinpin.

Pagara was detained at the Pardo police station.



Pagara was once considered as one of the country’s promising fighters, winning 33 bouts, including 23 knockouts (KO), against a loss.

He was also listed on the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) as among the 40 Filipino boxers in the latest world rankings in the World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

He lost his WBO Inter-Continental super bantamweight belt to Mexican boxer Cesar Juarez in 2016.

He has since been fighting in small card events and, at the time of his arrest, was on a seven-win streak, the last being in December 2020 when he scored a unanimous decision against Virgil Puton in Mandaue City.

Pagara was also a member of the now defunct ALA Boxing and Fitness Gym based in Cebu City.