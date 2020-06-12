Boy, 12, stranded in coronavirus hot spot Cebu City, tests positive for coronavirus upon return to Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY—A 12-year-old boy stranded in Cebu City for months is the latest COVID-19 patient in this city.

Sheila Covarrubias, information officer of the Zamboanga City Task Force Against COVID-19, said on Friday (June 12) that the boy arrived in the city on May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was with others who availed themselves of the government’s Hatid-Probinsya program that sought to bring home individuals stranded in different parts of the country.

The boy was initially brought to one of the local hotels for quarantine.

FEATURED STORIES

The returning residents were tested for coronavirus to heed health protocol.

Covarrubias said the boy is the first minor COVID-19 patient in this city.

After he was confirmed to be infected by coronavirus, theboy was moved to the Lantaka quarantine facility and those who came into contact with him are being hunted.

TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ