Boy, 2, is Olongapo’s 3rd COVID-19 case

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — A two-year-old boy has tested positive for COVID-19 in Olongapo City, raising the tally of novel coronavirus cases there to three, according to officials.

Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr., said the boy, who has a congenital heart disease, was admitted to a hospital in Bataan province.

“He is a regular patient of that hospital and was admitted there on March 20 due to cough and difficulty in breathing,” Paulino said in a statement on Sunday (April 5).

Having COVID-19 symptoms, the boy was listed as person under investigation (PUI) and was tested positive for the disease on April 2.

Paulino said the city health office had started contact tracing to find persons with whom the boy had contact.

Paulino said none of the boy’s parents and relatives had shown COVID-19 symptoms but were required to go on 14-day quarantine at home.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Olongapo City had listed 113 PUI and 346 persons under monitoring or PUM, the term used for persons without symptoms but being watched because of a history of travel to infected places or contact with carriers.

