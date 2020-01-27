Boy, 8 accidentally shot, killed by playmate in Tuguegarao City

TUGUEGARAO CITY – An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed on Sunday by his 12-year-old playmate on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Lt. Isabelita Gano, Tuguegarao City police spokesperson, said the older boy found the gun at the back of the air-conditioning unit inside the victim’s residence in Barangay San Gabriel.

Gano said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head when his playmate accidentally fired the gun after banging it against the floor.

The bullet almost hit the victim’s 6-year-old brother, who was also with them at that time.

The brothers’ father and grandfather were at work during the incident while their mother works as a domestic helper overseas.

The playmate was brought to the social welfare office for counseling.

