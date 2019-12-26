HomeTopNews Philippines

Boy, 9, drowns in Nueva Vizcaya river

| December 26, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya–A 9-year-old boy drowned after taking a dip in a river during a vacation in Dupax del Sur town on Christmas Day, police said.

Rogelio Villanueva II, a 4th grade student from Pangasinan province, was at a picnic with his family when he and his brother decided to swim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the boy was swept to a deep portion of the river, causing him to drown.

The victim’s father pulled him from the water and tried but failed to revive him.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com