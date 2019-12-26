Boy, 9, drowns in Nueva Vizcaya river
December 26, 2019
BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya–A 9-year-old boy drowned after taking a dip in a river during a vacation in Dupax del Sur town on Christmas Day, police said.
Rogelio Villanueva II, a 4th grade student from Pangasinan province, was at a picnic with his family when he and his brother decided to swim.
Police said the boy was swept to a deep portion of the river, causing him to drown.
The victim’s father pulled him from the water and tried but failed to revive him.
