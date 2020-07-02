“Boy Abunda wants to become a part-time farmer”

Boy Abunda showed off the harvest from his farm in Batangas.

Television host Boy Abunda literally reaped the fruits (and vegetables) of his labor as he brought home the fresh produce from his farm in Batangas.

In a Facebook post, Boy proudly showed off the products harvested from his farm which included a variety of fruits and vegetables such as jackfruit, avocado, pechay, ginger, coconut, papaya, calamansi, Indian mango, taro, and sweet potatoes.

Meanwhile, Boy revealed that he is looking forward to becoming a part-time farmer in the future.

“I’m seriously looking forward to becoming a part-time farmer. After all, I come from a family of tillers of the soil and farmers of the sea,” he wrote. He added: “It’s a happy day. Thank you, Lord.”

See the photo below:

Born in Eastern Samar, the acclaimed entertainment host has invested in various real estate properties — including a rest house in Cavite — since the beginning of his career.

[embedded content]