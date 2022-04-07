Boy & Bear Announce Australian Tour And First New Music Since 2019

Boy & Bear are back with their first piece of new music in three years, sharing single ‘State of Flight’ today (Thursday).

The track is a fitting return to form for the beloved Australian act, who have also used their new release to reveal a 14 run national tour. It’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the group: ‘State of Flight’ marks Boy & Bear’s first independent release. Moving forward, they’re anticipating bright and exciting days ahead.

“The song is really a love letter to the arts, to the joys of being creative.” Dave Hosking has said.

“I love making music, and even in the face of considerable challenges these last few years, it’s only further solidified my obsession and genuine love of the creative process.”

Watch the music video for ‘State of Flight’ below:

[embedded content]

For the upcoming Boy & Bear national tour, artists Jack Botts, The Rions and CLEWS will be supporting along the way. Tickets are on sale for all dates from 10am next Wednesday 13 April via the band’s website.

Check out the dates below!