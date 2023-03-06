Boy & Bear Announce Self-Titled Fifth Album, Australian Tour

Boy & Bear have announced their fifth studio album. The self-titled follow-up to 2019’s Suck on Light will be released independently on Friday, 26th May.

To coincide, the band have shared new single ‘Apex’, a blissed out, groove-heavy cut. It’s the third to be lifted from the album, after last year’s ‘State of Flight’ and ‘Just to Be Kind’. Listen to that below – pre-orders for Boy & Bear’s new album are available here.

Boy & Bear – ‘Apex’

[embedded content]

“We wanted to make an album of seductive grooves, soaring melodies, modulated ambient textures, and great stories,” bassist Dave Symes said of the band’s fifth album in a statement. “We worked hard to strike the right balance between vintage and cutting edge, polished and sure, but full of heart and wild touches.

“Experimenting with analogue and digital became a happy place on this record, not just in the way we created sounds but also in the way we wrote them, performed them and put them together. After lock down it was great to all be back together in the studio, exploring the music we had been creating via various forms of correspondence. Nothing beats the feeling of getting the band back together and making music collectively.”

To celebrate the release of the album, Boy & Bear will head out on a national tour later this year, with support from Boo Seeka and FELIVAND. That will kick off Friday, 16th June at Melbourne Palais Theatre before dates in Brisbane, New Zealand, Sydney, Perth and Adelaide. See dates and venues below – see ticketing info here.

Boy & Bear 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 16th June – Palais Theatre Melbourne

Saturday, 17th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, 30th June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 14th July – Perth Concert Hall, Perth

Saturday, 15th July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

