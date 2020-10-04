Boy in Mandaue City saved from drowning in flash flood

Trending Now

CEBU CITY – A boy was rescued from drowning as rains triggered a flash flood in Mandaue City on Sunday afternoon.

Rescuers have yet to release information about the boy who was reportedly a resident of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City

According to Felix Suico Jr., chief of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, rain water from the mountains of Cebu City caused the Butuanon River to overflow at about 3 p.m.

Aside from Paknaan, the other barangays affected by the flash flood were Casuntingan, Tabok, and Alang-alang.

Suico said a number of families were immediately evacuated.

