Boy survives river in Maguindanao where 4 of his friends drowned

COTABATO CITY –– A five-year-old boy survived five hours along the Simuay river in Sultan Kudarat town of Maguindanao after he and four other children were carried away by the strong water current on Sunday.

Four of his companions aged four to six did not survive, according to Kadir Blaim, Sultan Kudarat town disaster risk reduction and management action officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaim said the children were last seen swimming along Simuay River in Barangay Simuay at past noon Sunday.

However, they were swept by the strong current toward the deeper part of the river.

FEATURED STORIES

“They were all children, they knew how to swim, but were defeated by the strong water current,” Blaim said, referring to the three girls and another boy who drowned. “All of the five were swept away toward the deepest part of the Simuay river.”

Blaim said the lone survivor was rescued downstream about 5 p.m., or five hours after they were swept away by the current. Continued search up to midnight on Sunday led to the recovery of the remains of four others.

The boy who survived is now recuperating at a government hospital in Sultan Kudarat.

Blaim reminded parents living near the riverbanks to ensure the safety of their children by not allowing them to swim in the river unaccompanied by adults.

ZB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>