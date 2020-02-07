“Boys Like Girls to hold PH concert this summer”

American rock band Boys Like Girls is coming back to the Philippines.

On social media on Thursday, the four-member group announced that they will return to Manila to hold another concert at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on April 16.

“Manila. It’s been a long while since we’ve had our eardrums burst from your screaming. We are coming back on April 16. Hear you soon,” said the band, who is currently on a nostalgia-laden tour where they are performing the entirety of their 2007 self-titled album, including their hits singles “Thunder”, “Hero/Heroine”, and “The Great Escape”.

Tickets, which range from P2,600 to P4,000, are available via Ticketnet starting on Monday.