Brace for rainy Christmas season as La Niña phenomenon to peak by yearend — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The public can expect more rainy days during the Christmas season as the La Niña phenomenon will likely reach its peak between November and December, the state weather bureau said Monday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) climate monitoring chief Analiza Solis said the La Niña phenomenon may last until April 2021.

“Based po sa recent conditions, nakikita po natin yung kasagsagan ng La Niña between November, December,” Solis said in an interview on Teleradyo.

(Based on recent conditions, we see that the peak of La Niña will happen between November and December.)

“Posibleng magtagal po at least hanggang April next year,” she added.

(This may last at least until April next year.)

Solis said rainfall brought by the La Niña phenomenon will fill in the country’s dams, especially those located in Luzon like Angat Dam.

“Kumbaga po favorable at mamaximize natin yung potential benefits ng La Niña. Kailangan lang po maiwasan natin yung mga adverse impacts nito na mga flooding and landslides,” she said.

(This is favorable and we can maximize the potential benefits of La Niña. We just need to avoid its adverse impacts like flooding and landslides.)

