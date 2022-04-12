Brace Yourselves: ‘Gangnam Style’ Singer Psy Is Teasing New Music

Viral hitmaker Psy has been laying low for the past five years but the ‘Gangnam Style’ tunesmith is about to return with a whole album’s worth of new music.

The South Korean singer, who achieved global notoriety for his crossover pop smash (and matching dance) back in 2013, took to social media today to announce his long-awaited return.

Psy revealed that his ninth full-length album, titled Psy 9th, will reach our ears on April 29.

He also shared a video of a concert from 2013, in which he explains that ‘Gangnam Style’ took him ten years to write.

“Perhaps the next time you meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022,” he said at the time.

Oooft… BRACE YOURSELVES.

You can check out Psy’s post below.