Bracell wins EU Esri 2022 award with geoprocessing project

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bracell, a global leader in the production of dissolving pulp and a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, received the National Award for Excellence at EU Esri 2022, for the use of the ArcGIS System in digital transformation.

EU Esri is the largest geotechnology event in Brazil that brings together technology enthusiasts presenting the latest advances in Geographic Information Systems (“GIS“) to solve business problems and improve the lives of citizens and the planet. Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.) is the world market leader in GIS software, location intelligence, and mapping, and is the developer of ArcGIS, a comprehensive and scalable digital mapping and analytics software.

Bracell’s winning project uses geoprocessing to carry out temporal, socio-environmental and quality analysis of plantations, with applications for forestry projects. Geoprocessing is a method used to generate accurate information and high-value-added business analysis, using the company’s socio-environmental assumptions. The preparation for the project began in 2019 when Bracell began the search for areas to expand the forest base, in order to meet the demand from the new factory located in Lençóis Paulista (“SP“).

Geoprocessing analyst Ivy Mayara Sanches de Oliveira, who is responsible for the project, said, “Being part of the team that implemented this project was an opportunity for professional development. It was a rich learning experience. I have always felt very proud to be a part of it.”

In order to search for the best opportunities, a large geographic database was created with information on all the farms within the company’s region of interest. Through a mobile application, funding analysts can reach the areas and collect important information that is synchronized in real time with the Bracell database. This information, when added to the temporal analysis of the satellite images, enables the geoprocessing team to make a careful assessment of the vegetation cover of the farms, allowing optimal decisions, that fulfil environmental criteria based on laws and certifications, to be made.

“The use of geotechnologies is instrumental in enabling us to broaden our view of our assets (land and forests) and implement the best environmental practices. This award brings recognition to a job well done in our geoprocessing area, demonstrating how Bracell is at the forefront of the use of technologies applied to forest management”, explains Gilberto Ferreira Moraes, Planning and Control manager at Bracell SP.

Emerson Roberto Schoeninger, geoprocessing coordinator, highlighted that the work of the entire Bracell team has been essential in achieving the project’s outcome. He said, “Respect for the company’s culture, the dedication of every team member and the investment in technology combined with the results produced, made this national award possible. This is a great achievement for all of us.”

The theme of the EU Esri 2022 event this year was “Mapping the understanding of our planet” and more than 80 companies from various segments participated in the event. Approximately 100 projects were selected to compete for awards in the Agribusiness, Electric Energy, Sanitation categories, as well as the highlights among federal and state government projects.

-End-

About Bracell

Bracell is a global leader in the production of dissolving pulp and specialty cellulose with two main operations in Brazil in Camaçari, Bahia and in Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo. In addition to its operations in Brazil, Bracell has a management office in Singapore and sales offices in Asia, Europe and the United States.

www.bracell.com