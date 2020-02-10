“Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar”

Brad Pitt has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards.

The actor, 56, bested strong competitions such as Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for “The Irishman”, Tom Hanks for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Anthony Hopkins for “The Two Popes”.

During his acceptance speech, Brad dedicated his award to his kids, “who color everything I do. I adore you”, director Quentin Tarantino, whom he described as “an original … one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you,” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio on whose coattails he would happily “ride any day”, and, most importantly, to the stunt coordinators and stunt crews for whom he made a passionate plea to be recognized in the industry more.

In the 1960s-set, Quentin Tarantino-led “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brad played the role of a stunt double for fading star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). The movie follows the story of Rick, who gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television “Western,” but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn’t recognize anymore. He spends most of his time drinking and palling around with Cliff, who, aside from being his longtime stunt double, is his best friend. He also happens to live next door to filmmaker Roman Polanski and budding actress Sharon Tate, whose futures will forever be altered by members of the Mansion family.

This is the second time that Brad won an Oscar award. He was previously honored for producing the movie “12 Years a Slave”, the Academy’s best picture in 2014. He also previously earned acting nominations for “12 Monkeys”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, and “Moneyball”, as well as earned a nod as a producer of best-picture nominee “The Big Short.”