Brawn and beauty, strength and soul, courage and compassion

Even in pop culture, you can’t escape politics. So much of what we consume now has some sort of political content. Just see what your favorites are up to on Instagram. I’ve never been more aware of current events than this year. We’re not even halfway done, and I’ve gone from being aware to now being hyper aware.

From large scale events like burning forests at the start of the year, to pandemics to world-wide protests, to resulting small scale battles in the form of: people arguing on climate change and Greta Thunberg, about lockdowns and mask use, to Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the “whataboutism” that comes with it, to the Anti-Terror bill.

I have honestly been reminded to peel myself away from all that. I’ve been so glued to it, I took a day off from any kind of screen. The next day, I just decided to take a look at what was showing at the screen nearest to me. It was “The Titan Games” where you have super athletes competing against each other in a series of challenges. They get paired in elimination rounds until we have the final winner in the men’s and women’s categories. The Titan Games also happens to be hosted by box office and wrestling hero, The Rock.

The challenges have names like Atlas Smash, Hammering Ram, Heavy Metal, Herculean Pull and so on, until the episode’s winner is decided in Mount Olympus where competitors have to deal with knocking down a 1,000-pound wall, doing a rolling ascent on rolling cylinders and dragging a 250-pound ball and chain (200 for women), among others. Each challenge is inspired by some of The Rock’s favorite workouts and put together and engineered by a team of fitness and science experts.

If you enjoy “American Ninja Warriors” or even “Gladiators,” this is something along those lines. It makes you watch in awe as the contestants are not professional athletes — they’re doctors, firefighters, delivery people who just train so hard. It made me miss the gym. While it’s not like I could easily conquer sledgehammers and battering rams, it also feels good mentally to work at getting strong. Plus, we’re at a time when a basic level of physical strength and endurance is needed for all the daunting challenges we’ll be facing.

You could leave” The Titan Games” at that or you could rabbit hole into what’s new with Dwayne Johnson. The Rock has been lending his voice to BLM — his last Instagram video which has earned 14 million views begins by asking, “Where is our leader at this time?” and ends with saying, “We must become the leaders we are looking for.”

From incredible feats of strength, I moved to feats of kindness and inspiration. The new season of “Queer Eye” just dropped and I took a cue from Jonathan Van Ness who acknowledges, “This is a very important moment in the history of the United States” and this new season is “not a distraction from the fight but a tool that can be used to rest, engage in self-care and inspire conversations about our heroes and their stories…”

I watched two episodes: “The North Philadelphia Story” and “The Anxious Activist.” The hero for North Philadelphia is young man who was given up by his biological mom at birth, he had to grow up in a tough and impoverished neighborhood. At one point in his life he ended up homeless. But he did not let this get him down, he still found and made good friends and has always been willing to do good in his community.

Anxious Activist features an 18-year-old girl who works with the Sunrise Movement. She is so focused on her activism and on saving the planet, she has very little time for herself — whether it be to take care of herself or allow herself to have fun. Also, Bobby Berk’s home makeover used secondhand furniture and Tan France also selected thrift and sustainable pieces for her.

It just felt good to watch a show about reaching out, being supportive and being kind. I had a discussion with a friend of mine who says this show is scripted and edited that way to bring certain emotions out each episode. But I felt, manipulated or not, the world could totally use some reaching out and some compassion. Compassionate is even a word The Rock uses to describe the leader he is looking for. Maybe both “courage and compassion” is not an either-or proposition but things that do go hand in hand.

“The Titan Games” was released on NBC last year but is now available in the region via Netflix. “Queer Eye” is a Netflix original, released last Friday.