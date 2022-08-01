Bread Garden Unveils Mooncake Collection for Mid-Autumn 2022 image-1.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 August 2022 – Bread Garden, a homegrown bakery known for some of the best mooncakes in Singapore, is back for Mid-Autumn celebrations this year with its full ensemble of mooncakes, consisting of perennial classics and all-time favourites, as well as a number of exciting new flavours making their debut.

What makes Bread Garden different from other mooncake brands in the market is that it is masterfully good at every mooncake type, be it traditional mooncakes, the snowskin variants, or Teochew mooncakes, with each taste and flavour standing out on its own.

This is all because of Bread Garden’s passion and dedication to the craft of mooncake making. Using only premium and natural ingredients with no preservatives, each mooncake is lovingly handmade by experienced bake chefs to artisanal perfection, where every bite into one exudes a richness of flavourful sensation that is synonymous with Bread Garden’s festive offerings.

Bread Garden is also a Halal-certified bakery and caters to the growing popularity and appetite for halal mooncake offerings within the local community.

Mooncake Gifting

A defining aspect of the Mid-Autumn Festival every year is the gifting of mooncakes to family and loved ones, friends and co-workers, as well as business partners and associates. In this aspect, Bread Garden has got you covered.

Bread Garden introduces 10 mooncake gift box sets, in various configurations of double-tier and single-tier gift boxes that reimagine the classic jewelry case with a contemporary take on oriental elegance and sophistication.

First among equals is the Diamond Grandeur Set, a double-decked gift set encasing 4 of Bread Garden’s signature baked skin mooncake varieties: the all-time favourite Golden Emerald, featuring a low sugar, silky smooth lotus seed and aromatic pandan paste, the Charcoal Golden Emerald with its unique charcoal baked crust, the Golden Red Emerald with its rich green tea and red bean paste and last but not least, the Golden Royale with its soft alluring and creamy custard filling.

These mooncakes are not only visually appealing, but also abundant in taste, with savoury, granular salted egg yolk right at the core, enwrapped within flavourful and velvety filling, and finally encased by perfectly baked fragrant golden crust.

MSW Durian Mooncake

Singaporeans are obsessed with anything durian and so it is no surprise that the durian mooncake is one of the most popular and sought-after mooncakes when the Mid-Autumn Festival comes around.

Bread Garden’s Mao Shan Wang Durian Mooncake is among Singapore’s most beloved and reviewed mooncakes, consistently rated 5 out of 5 stars on social media by satisfied customers, and continues to be one of Bread Garden’s top-selling mooncake flavours.

As they are usually the first to be sold out, durian mooncake lovers are strongly encouraged to order them early to avoid disappointment.

Back On The Road

Big-scale physical mooncake roadshows and events have returned this year and Bread Garden is excited to be participating in several of them, at locations such as Vivo City, Tang Plaza, Serangoon Nex and more.

Exclusive Online Mooncake Special

From now till 7 August 2022, enjoy Early Bird mooncake promotion of 18% off all mooncake items when you buy $100 or more online from the Bread Garden website. Buy $200 or more and enjoy free delivery right to your home!

View the full range of Bread Garden’s mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 and buy online at www.breadgarden.com.sg

Hashtag: #breadgardensg #mooncakes