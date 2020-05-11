BREAK: NTC execs ordered to explain why they should not be cited in contempt over ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — The House committee on legislative franchises has ordered officials of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to explain why they should not cited in contempt after the commission directed media giant ABS-CBN to stop its broadcast operations.

In an order dated May 5 issued by Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez, who chairs the House committee on legislative franchises, several NTC officials are given 72 hours from the receipt of the order to provide an explanation.

A copy of the Order to the NTC was only obtained by the media on Monday.

“You are ordered to explain within 72 hours from receipt of this Order why you should not be cited in contempt or proceeded against for issuing an Order to ABS-CBN Corporation to immediately cease and desist from operating its radio and television stations after having assured the House of Representatives, during the hearing of the Committee on Legislative Franchises in 10 March 2020, that the NTC will let the ABS-CBN Corporation continue its operations until Congress has finally disposed of the franchise renewal bills, consistent with precedents and practice and the position of the Department of Justice as well as the clear directive of the House of Representatives that ABS-CBN Corporation should be allowed to continue to operate until such time that Congress has made a decision on its application,” Alvarez said in the order.

“The act of the NTC constitutes undue interference on and disobedience to the exercise of the power of the House of Representatives, and therefore, an affront to its dignity and an inexcusable disrespect of its authority,” he added.

Alvarez said the NTC officials’ failure to comply with the Order will result in a “finding against you for contempt of the House of Representatives and subject you to other actions that are within the powers of the House of Representatives to enforce.”

The order was addressed to NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios, Deputy Commissioner Delilah Deles, and Legal Branch Head Ella Blanca Lopez.

