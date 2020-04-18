BREAK: Sister of Labor Secretary Bello succumbs to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The sister of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III has succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bello himself confirmed the news that his sister, Catherine, passed away Saturday morning.

