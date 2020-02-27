BREAK: Velasco promising budget, chairmanship to congressmen – Cayetano

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday claimed Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is promising chairmanship and budget allocation to members of the lower chamber.

During the Lani Scholarship Distribution event in Taguig City, Cayetano said he received a “verified” information regarding an “attempt” to oust him as Speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Normal naman kapag nahuhuli, nagde-deny. But unless about 20 congressmen are lying to me that pinapangakuan ng chairmanship at sinasabi na, ‘next year, it’s my budget, ako na magdidikta kung kanino ibibigay etcetera.’ I don’t think mangi-intriga ang 20 congressmen but don’t worry I don’t take it personally,” Cayetano told reporters.

Asked if he believes Velasco, who is set to take over as House Speaker in October under the term-sharing deal, is involved in the alleged ouster plot, Cayetano said: “Nangangako ng pondo at chairman at yung iba siya mismo kausap.”

FEATURED STORIES

Velasco on Thursday denied reports of a supposed plot to oust Cayetano, calling the reports “baseless”.

“The reports were meant to create deep division within the House of Representatives and its members, destroy camaraderie, distract lawmakers from fulfilling their mandate, and more importantly, derail the key legislative agenda of the Duterte Administration,” Velasco said.

For his part, Cayetano said he would honor his term-sharing deal with Velasco.

“Kung anuman ang napag-usapan with the president, as you know as a party-man at tayo’y nasa coalition ng presidente, I’ve always said pagdating sa leadership issue, susunod tayo sa Pangulo so he has nothing to worry about,” Cayetano said.

“But yes it’s very divisive, wag natin guguluhin ang present na pag-trabaho ng ating Kongreso,” he added.

Edited by EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ