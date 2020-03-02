BREAKING: 1 hurt as sacked security guard takes dozens of people hostage in Greenhills mall

MANILA, Philippines — A person was hurt as dozens were taken hostage allegedly by a dismissed security guard inside a mall in Greenhills, San Juan City, on Monday.
Sketchy reports indicate that the hostage-taker seized the administration office of the mall and held captive about 30 people there.
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the suspect fired at the victim upon entering the mall around 10 a.m. The still injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital and now in stable condition, he added.
According to Zamora, the hostage-taker was fired from his job and demanding to speak with his former colleagues.
FEATURED STORIES
KGA
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.