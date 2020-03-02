BREAKING: 1 hurt as sacked security guard takes dozens of people hostage in Greenhills mall

MANILA, Philippines — A person was hurt as dozens were taken hostage allegedly by a dismissed security guard inside a mall in Greenhills, San Juan City, on Monday.

Sketchy reports indicate that the hostage-taker seized the administration office of the mall and held captive about 30 people there.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the suspect fired at the victim upon entering the mall around 10 a.m. The still injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital and now in stable condition, he added.

According to Zamora, the hostage-taker was fired from his job and demanding to speak with his former colleagues.

