BREAKING: BuCor legal service chief shot dead in Muntinlupa City

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections’ legal service chief was gunned down in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday.

Fredric Anthony Santos was aboard a Toyota Hilux when two gunmen appeared and shot him in front of a school along Katihan Street in Barangay Poblacion at 1:50 p.m., according to a report from the Muntinlupa City police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Santos was to fetch his daughter from the school when the incident happened.

He sustained gunshot wounds in the head and was declared dead on the spot.

FEATURED STORIES

The suspects then fled towards an unknown direction, police added.

In September 2019, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in a Senate hearing that he received reports that Santos used to hold drug sessions with Chinese drug lords at the New Bilibid Prison’s Building 14 where high-profile inmates are detained.

Santos denied Lacson’s accusation.

Edited by KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ