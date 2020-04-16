BREAKING: Caloocan health chief tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The head of the Caloocan City Health Department has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), recording the latest reported addition to health workers who have caught the respiratory illness.

“Ikinalulungkot kong kumpirmahin na ang pinuno ng City Health Department ng lungsod ng Caloocan ay nagpositibo sa COVID-19,” Mayor Oscar Malapitan announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

(I regret to inform you that the head of the City Health Department of Caloocan City has tested positive for COVID-19.)

Malapitan said the City Health Department chief got tested on April 9 under the Department of Health Department Memorandum No. 2020-0151.

“Base sa nasabing Department Memorandum, lahat ng healthcare workers, kahit walang sintomas, na may posibleng exposure sa COVID-19 dahil sa uri ng trabaho, ay isasailalim sa COVID testing para mapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng ating mga bayaning frontliners,” the mayor said in his post.

During the test, the health officer had no symptoms of the disease or “unprotected known exposure” to a COVID-19 patient.

