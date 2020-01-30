BREAKING: DOH confirms first case of novel coronavirus in PH

MANILA, Philippines–The Department of Health announced Thursday that a Chinese female student is the country’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection.

“Today the DOH is confirming that a Chinese female student is positive for novel coronavirus 2019 after her lab results arrived from victorian infectious disease in Melbourne, Australia,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a press briefing.

Duque said the laboratory results of the 38-years-old Chinese student arrived on Thursday showing that it is positive of the new virus.

Duque also noted that the Chinese national was admitted to a government hospital last Jan. 25 due to cough.

The patient was also “asymptomatic” which means that the patient showed no signs of fever, Duque added.

The death toll due to the new virus outbreak increased to 170 in China. The nCoV, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, had infected over 7,000 in China.

