BREAKING: DOH confirms second case of nCoV in PH, says patient died Saturday

MANILA, Philippines (Updated) — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines, bringing total number of confirmed cases in the country to two.

In a press briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the second case involved a 44-year old Chinese man who was admitted to San Lazaro Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila for pneumonia after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat.

The Chinese man died on Saturday, February 1.

“Over the course of the patient’s admission, he developed severe pneumonia. In his last few days, the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement,” Duque said.

“However, the condition of the patient deteriorated within the last 24 hours resulting in his demise. We are currently working with the Chinese Embassy to ensure the dignified management of the remains according to national and international standards to contain the disease,” he added.

The Chinese man was the companion of the 38-year old Chinese woman who was earlier confirmed as the first case of nCoV in the country.

Both patients are from Wuhan in China and arrived in the country last January 21.

Duque, meanwhile, said that 24 patients under investigation (PUIs) tested negative from the disease as of Saturday, February 1.

The health secretary assured that all measures needed to contain the spread of the virus are being strictly implemented and followed.

San Lazaro Hospital, Duque added, has implemented rigorous infection control protocols.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

