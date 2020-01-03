Trending Now

BREAKING: Duterte skips visit to quake victims in Davao del Sur towns

thumbnail
Health TopNews
admin

BREAKING: Duterte skips visit to quake victims in Davao del Sur towns

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte skipped his scheduled visit to earthquake victims in Malalag and Padada towns in Davao del Sur on Friday.

The event was originally scheduled on Thursday but moved to Friday because the President was not feeling well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte’s son, Davao City Vice-Mayor Sebastian Duterte instead attended the activity for the President.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement regarding the President’s inability to appear in the event.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by KGA

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top