BREAKING: Duterte skips visit to quake victims in Davao del Sur towns

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte skipped his scheduled visit to earthquake victims in Malalag and Padada towns in Davao del Sur on Friday.
The event was originally scheduled on Thursday but moved to Friday because the President was not feeling well.
Duterte’s son, Davao City Vice-Mayor Sebastian Duterte instead attended the activity for the President.
Malacañang has yet to issue a statement regarding the President’s inability to appear in the event.
