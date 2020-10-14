BREAKING: Duterte wants urgent passage of bill giving President anti-red tape emergency powers

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday certified as urgent a bill seeking to grant the country’s chief executive powers to streamline the issuance of licenses and permits in times of national emergencies.

In a letter to Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Duterte certified as urgent Senate Bill No. 1844, formally titled “An act authorizing the President to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local licenses, permits, and certifications.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte in his letter said the passage of the measure will “facilitate economic activity, accelerate the socio-economic recovery of the country, and ensure the prompt delivery of public services in times of national emergency such as the present COVID-19 pandemic.”

With the certification, the Senate can immediately proceed with the third reading approval of the bill without waiting for three days after it was approved on second reading.

FEATURED STORIES

The bill was approved on second reading on Monday, October 12.

KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>