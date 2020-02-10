BREAKING: First nCoV patient in PH has recovered, now discharged from hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The 38-year-old Chinese woman who was recorded as the country’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) has fully recovered and has already been discharged on Saturday from the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.
“As for the first case, the first case has already tested negative twice and has in fact been discharged,” Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said in a press briefing.
Domingo said the patient was released from hospital after testing negative for the novel coronavirus in two consecutive tests.
