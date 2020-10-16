BREAKING: House approves proposed P4.5T nat’l budget for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of briefings and days of marathon sessions, the House of Representatives passed on third and final reading the proposed P4.5 trillion national budget for 2021.

With 257 affirmative votes, the lower legislative body approved House Bill No. 7727 or the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) which contains next year’s expenditure plan of the government. However, six (6) lawmakers voted against the bill’s passage.

ACT CIS Party-list congressman and House appropriations chair Eric Yap said their approved version of the spending measure for 2021 will be transmitted to the Senate by October 28.

“Alinsunod sa gusto ni SP Vicente Sotto III. So para sa akin wala na po akong nakikitang reason para ma reenact o madelay po ang budget dahil November 9 po sila mag start ng kanilang session and ako po ay natutuwa sa Senate dahil inagahan po nila ang pag resume ng session nila from November 16, naging November 9 na,” Yap said.

“October 28 natin isusubmit sa Senate ‘yung soft copy nung GAB,” he added.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado earlier said that the proposed 2021 budget focuses on the improvement of the country’s healthcare systems, ensuring food security, creation of more jobs by investing in labor-intensive projects, enabling a digital government and economy, and helping communities cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

