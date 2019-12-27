HomeTopNews Philippines

BREAKING: PH to require visas for Americans if US ban on Filipino execs is enforced

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines would require Americans to secure visas before entering the country should Washington ban Filipino officials from entering the United States over the continuing detention of Sen. Leila de Lima.

“Should a ban from entry into US territory be enforced against Philippine officials involved in or by reason of Senator De Lima’s lawful imprisonment, this government will require all Americans intending to come to the Philippines to apply and secure a visa before they can enter Philippine territory,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

President Donald Trump has earlier signed Washington’s 2020 national budget, which included a provision that bans the entry of those involved in the detention of  De Lima into the United States.

