BREAKING: PH’s coronavirus cases close to 9,000; death toll tops 600

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine health department on Saturday reported an additional 156 individuals who contracted the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 8,928.

Figures from the Department of Health (DOH) also showed that 24 more patients succumbed to the severe respiratory ailment caused by SARS-CoV-2, increasing the total death count to 603.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the health agency said it documented the recovery of another 40 COVID-19 patients that tally of recoveries in the country reached 1,124 as of May 2.

FEATURED STORIES

DOH COVID-19 CASE BULLETIN #049As of 4PM today, May 2, 2020, the Department of Health reports 156 new cases… Posted by Department of Health (Philippines) on Saturday, May 2, 2020

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. To date, the disease has infected more than 3.3 million people globally and killed 238,788 while over 1.05 million survived the respiratory illness, according to John Hopkins University data.

The COVID-19 outbreak first emerged in Wuhan City, Hubei province in China late last year.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ