“BREAKING: Sofia Andres announces she has a baby”

It has been confirmed: actress Sofia Andres gave birth to her first child.

It has been confirmed: actress Sofia Andres gave birth to her first child.

On Sunday, June 21, Sofia posted on her Instagram a video of her pregnancy journey with the caption “Life during pregnancy.”

It is known that Sofia is in a relationship with racer Daniel Miranda. While sweet photos of them first surfaced in 2018, it was in January 2019 when they revealed the relationship.

A few months later, in August, Sofia and Daniel shared photos of their trip in Australia, where she stayed till the end of 2019.

READ: Sofia Andres spends time with Daniel Miranda in Sydney, Australia

Rumors of the 21-year-old former ‘Bagani’ actress being pregnant first circulated in December 2019.

Her last movie was the 2019 Black Sheep film ‘Open.’ Having previously played third party roles in the LizQuen and KathNiel love teams, she has also been paired with Inigo Pascual and Diego Loyzaga in several projects. Some of the projects she starred in included ‘Relaks, It’s Just Pag-ibig,’ ‘She’s Dating The Gangster,’ ‘Forevermore,’ and ‘Pusong Ligaw,’ among others.