BREAKING: Taal volcano erupts

MANILA, Philippines — The Taal volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs Undersecretary Renato Solidum confirmed to INQUIRER.net in a phone interview that Taal is on a phreatic eruption.

Please refresh this page for updates.

