BreakThru recognized as one of Best Places to Work in Pakistan for 2022BPTW.jpg

KARACHI,PAKISTAN – Media OutReach – 16 August 2022 – BreakThru, a leading technology and services company offering cutting edge messaging and AI products and services to online advertisers, has been recently awarded the Best Place to Work certification for 2022. During the company assessment, 86% of employees recommended the organization illustrating the company’s focus on creating a stand-out employee experience where everyone can do their best work.

The certification was based on anonymous ratings provided by employees and an HR Assessment evaluating the company’s people practices. Close to twenty workplace culture categories were measured, from work-life balance, leadership, and professional development opportunities to compensation, and perks and benefits.

“BreakThru is excited to announce that we are now a Best Place to Work Certified company” said Ashhad Syed CEO of the organization. He added “This achievement is a result of our continued commitment to building a healthy workplace culture that is transparent, fair, and where all employees feel respected and heard. At Breakthru we believe that if we take care of our employees then our employees will take care of our customers. We are proud of our employees and are committed to their personal and professional growth.

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Our Best Places to Work Assessment model is built on over 30 years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5000 certified companies worldwide.

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Pakistan, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

For more information about the program, please visit http://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Hashtag: #BreakThru #BestPlacestoWork