Brendon Urie Announces the End of Panic! At The Disco

Brendon Urie, the sole member of Las Vegas pop rock act Panic! At The Disco, has called time on the project. Urie shared the news on Instagram, telling Panic! At The Disco’s 4.4 million followers that he and his wife Sarah Urie are expecting their first child.

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie wrote. “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Brandon Urie: Panic! At The Disco is “no more”

Urie went on to thank fans for their continued support, before confirming that an upcoming visit to Europe and the UK will be Panic! At The Disco’s last tour. The tour is in support of last year’s, Viva Las Vengeance, Panic! At The Disco’s seventh album.

“Thank you all for your immense support over the years,” Urie said. “I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us.”

The band rose to prominence with breakout single ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ during the demonstrative excess of the 2000s emo pop era. Founding guitarist and songwriter Ryan Ross left the band after second album, Pretty. Odd., in 2009. Bass player Jon Walker and drummer Spencer Smith followed Ross a few years later, leading Urie to re-launch Panic! At The Disco as a solo project in 2015.

