Bretman Rock, ‘baddest’ guest speaker, to rock Digicon Pop Youth

FILIPINO Hawaii-based social media superstar Bretman Rock is set to rock this year’s Digicon Pop 2021 virtual conference. With a theme “pop,” the event will revolve around the never-ending trends and innovations in the digital world, may it be in the fields of business, communications, or entertainment.

With this, the 2021 MTV Breakthrough Social Star awardee is an outstanding speaker to share his insights about the journey to global stardom for the Digicon Pop Youth event on October 13.

Bretman’s story is one of disruption in the best way, and a testament to the power of digital content platforms in carving a space for Asian-American and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Bretman first gained fame for his funny videos which ended up being memes, but has since expanded his content to include beauty tutorials and lifestyle vlogs. After his viral videos and launching his own YouTube channel in 2015, Bretman proved to be a breakout hit, with a following that spans diverse demographics.

He quickly became the face of inclusive content as he was listed among the 30 Most Influential Teens by Time magazine in 2017, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 — Media, Marketing, and Advertising list in 2018, and officially made his first cover feature for Gay Times magazine during its LGBTQ+ Pride Month issue in 2019.

Later that year, Bretman starred in a new season of MTV’s defunct reality show, “No Filter,” which was followed by his own reality series, “MTV Following: Bretman Rock,” that aired in February of this year.

His latest series, YouTube Originals’ “30 Days With: Bretman Rock,” premiered in July, and was followed by him landing the cover of Nylon Manila for its 2021 Pride Month issue.



The 23-year-old content creator is dubbed as DigiCon’s “Baddest” speaker yet, alluding to his unapologetic and colorful personality. He now boasts a combined following of over 43 million across all major social media platforms, and has amassed almost 550 million views on YouTube, as of posting time.

Aside from Digicon Pop Youth, DigiCon Pop 2021 also marks the anticipated return of the prestigious Boomerang Awards, which will culminate the week-long event on October 15. Both events are making a comeback following a year of hiatus due to the pandemic.

As Digicon Pop is set to take on the massive shift into a digital revolution, attendees can expect over fifty notable keynote speakers from all over the world as well as four “DEEP” tracks – Disruption, Expansion, Emerging, and Possibilities.

Organized by the Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines, Digicon Pop will be held virtually from October 11 to 15. Visit the official website at www.digicon.com.ph to see the breakdown of the tracks, more details about this year’s speakers, and how to avail for tickets. NR