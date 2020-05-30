Brgy 847 in Manila under 2-day hard lockdown starting June 1

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay (village) 847 in Manila will be under a 48-hour hard lockdown starting June 1 after the village recorded more than two confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 infections, the city government said Saturday.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed Executive Order 24 which enforces a lockdown on Barangay 847 “as the city’s response measures to the imminent danger posed by COVID-19.” The order was also issued at the request of barangay officials.
The lockdown will take effect starting 12 a.m. of June 1 until 11:59 of June 2, Moreno said.
Aside from four confirmed cases of COVID-19, Barangay 847 also documented six suspected carriers of the respiratory disease.
During the lockdown, Moreno said residents of the village will remain inside their residences and are prohibited from going outside.
Under the order, exempted are the following: health workers, military personnel, service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation), essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking, and money services), barangay officials, and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.
As of Saturday, Manila recorded 1,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 101 deaths and 403 recoveries.
