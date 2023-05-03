Brian Eno and Fred Again.. Are Releasing an Album This Week

Brian Eno and Fred Again.. are releasing a new collaborative album titled Secret Life this Friday (5th May) via Text Records, the label owned by Kieran Hebden – aka Four Tet. Hebden announced the forthcoming release earlier today via Twitter, calling it “the most beautiful album of 2023” and sharing its artwork.

The album will be available on both vinyl and CD format and presumably digital also. Other details regarding Secret Life have not yet been made public, but Hebden and co. have set up a radio station called Secret Life FM that has been broadcasting every day at 7AM AEST. Check that out here.

Four Tet: “It Is the Most Beautiful Album of 2023”

The album Secret Life by Fred again and Brian Eno is coming out on my label Text Records on Friday — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 2, 2023

While it will mark their first larger project together, Fred Again.. and Eno have collaborated before. In 2020, Eno shared a remix of ‘Told’, the opening track from Fred and British rapper Headie One‘s collaborative mixtape Gang.

Fred Again.. and Four Tet, meanwhile, have been close collaborators for some time. The pair, along with Skrillex, have recently been playing a series of b2b2b sets together. Those shows have included a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, and closing out Coachella 2023’s second weekend last month.

Fred Again.. released the third instalment in his Actual Life series of albums in October last year. He toured Australia for the first time earlier this year as part of the Laneway Festival lineup, alongside a handful of extremely sold-out headline shows.

