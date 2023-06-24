Brian Poe delivers keynote speech at Dubai marketing conference

DUBAI. U.A.E. — At the Marketing 2.0 conference in here, Brian Poe Llamanzares was invited to share his insights on the marketing industry and reputation management.

Poe-Llamanzares’ firm A-team 360 handles the marketing, branding, and crisis management of businesses in the Philippines.

He explained that the reason why he put up the firm was to help grow good businesses.

A-team 360, through its partner companies Oracle Media Group and Atmos Digital actively promote medium to small enterprises at cost efficient prices in order to grow their revenue and client base.

“We’ve turned down many clients because we believe in building the brands of people and businesses that can potentially do good in the world.”

He highlighted two major points for all business owners to consider:

1. Get the right data

2. Maintain your social media assets

He explained that his biggest loss in marketing was when he ran a campaign for his watch company.

He had spent all of his profit in a poorly designed campaign that nearly bankrupted his first company.

He noted that had he only gathered the proper data he could have handled the marketing much better and saved the company more money.

That’s also why Brian now uses a very data-based approach when conducting marketing campaigns with his data analytics partner WR Advisory group.

He also noted that many of his clients refuse to adapt to new forms of social media.

He, however, explained that in order to remain competitive, they don’t necessarily need to be active users, but business owners should at the very least understand the technology and the potential because marketing is always a hefty cost for many start-up entrepreneurs.

Faye Abrihan, COO of Oracle Media Group said that the keynote was in tune with the needs of this generation.

“Timely and relevant for this 21st century marketing approach that all marketers and business owners need to adapt in this modern digital age.”

The conference was well attended by marketing professionals and experts from around the world.

Jerik Santos, president and founder of the A3 group of companies said that he saw big potential in the conference.

“I was very excited to see other marketing agencies and brands asking questions on best practices that they can apply to their own strategies with their own clients, both in the public and private sector. It gives us an avenue to not only impart the knowledge we have as a collective but also learn from insights on challenges they may be facing as agencies from other parts of the world.”

Eisenhower Fellow Dr. Robin Garcia, CEO of the WR advisory group, affirmed the importance of the message behind Poe’s keynote address.

“Only a holistic and integrated approach to strategic communications—one that ably combines technology, data, and storytelling—can create effective reputation management interventions in the digital age. This is the compelling message Brian delivered in his keynote address,” said Garcia.

Cleve Arguelles, president and CEO of WR Numero Research, meantime, pointed out that the speech gave good examples of reputation management and the effect it can have on businesses,

“Brian’s keynote powerfully highlights that the most successful businesses and leaders today are those who nurture an engaged and thriving online community. Reputation management in the 21st century is a necessity— it’s what distinguishes the best from the rest.”

Brian Poe-Llamanzares closed by hinting at possibly working together with more tech companies to be able to provide business owners with more services and drive down the cost of MSMEs and start up founders in the country.

