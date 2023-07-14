Brian Poe-Llamanzares’ ‘A Sustainable Future’ now a bestseller

The book of Dr. Brian Poe-Llamanzares titled “A Sustainable Future” has landed in the Top 10 best-sellers of a popular bookstore in June.

National Book Store recently released its list of bestselling books, which was broken down into “Teen’s”, “Fiction”, “Non-Fiction”, and “Children’s” categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poe-Llamanzares’ book, which raises awareness about sustainability, earned support students, professionals, and environmental advocates. It features sustainability efforts of locals in agriculture, water management, disaster resilience, renewable energy, and urban development, among others.

According to Poe-Llamanzares, the key to addressing the threat of climate change is inspiring the next generation of sustainability champions.

FEATURED STORIES

“It’s important for students, young leaders, and young business owners to realize what’s at stake and how sustainability affects every aspect of our lives.” he said, noting that sustainability ranges from daily choices to large scale investments.

“Everything from the food we eat, to the energy we consume, we are constantly affected by sustainability issues,” he also said.

READ: What valuable lesson Brian Poe Llamanzares learned from grandpa FPJ

Poe-Llamanzares has been going around universities and colleges in the Philippines for his “sustainable book tour” to promote awareness about sustainability and encourage students to take up the challenge.

He stressed that the Philippines remains one of the world’s most vulnerable countries due to climate change.

“It’s important that the next generation can see we are fighting for their future, and maybe hopefully they’ll be inspired as well.”

The book tour has also taken Poe-Llamanzares to Ivy League universities in the United States and business forums in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“National Book Store is committed to offering meaningful and relevant reads and supporting Filipino authors and advocates, ,” said National Bookstore President Adrian Ramos. “In line with this, we are excited that Brian Poe-Llamanzares’ ‘A Sustainable Future’ is one of our bestsellers for the month of June.”

“Sustainability is a critical issue that affects us all, and we share in Brian’s advocacy to bring awareness and change,” he added.

National Book Store has been Poe-Llamanzares’ strategic partner in making copies of his book available in Metro Manila, and across the country.

Poe-Llamanzares will be on tour in Singapore from July 27-30 to promote his book, which is available in National Book Store branches and online via Lazada and Shopee.

READ: Pantheon, Brian Poe-Llamanzares team up with scholarship platform WOOP

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>