Bridge Biotherapeutics to Present at the 2023 BIO International Convention

SEONGNAM, South Korea and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for cancer, fibrosis and inflammation, is scheduled to give a company presentation on Tuesday, June 6 at the 2023 BIO International Convention taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, between June 5 – 8, 2023.

Pavel Printsev, Director of Business Development, will provide an up-to-date company overview as well as an introduction to its clinical-stage assets:

Oncology: BBT-176 and BBT-207 (Fourth-generation EGFR TKIs for non-small cell lung cancer active against C797S resistance mutations)

Pulmonology: BBT-877 (Autotaxin inhibitor for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis)

Earlier this year, the company announced its acquisition of a diagnostics company with a novel biosensing technology. The company presentation is expected to include an introduction to the newly acquired biosensing technology and commercial prospects.

“We are pleased to share the progress of clinical assets as well as new business activities through an in-person presentation at this year’s BIO International conference, following last year’s event. We look forward to advancing our novel research and development pipeline with a strong focus on oncology and pulmonology,” stated Pavel Printsev, Director of Business Development of Bridge Biotherapeutics.

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 , 3:15 PM (ET)

, Place: Room 104B

Room Therapeutic category: Multiple Therapeutics

About Bridge Biotherapeutics

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea and the U.S., is a publicly-traded, clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs, including ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. The company is developing BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), BBT-176 and BBT-207, potent targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR C797S mutations. Learn more at https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/.