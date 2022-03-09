Bridge Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data of BBT-207 at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

The abstract of BBT-207 pre-clinical studies is now available at the AACR website

Preclinical data suggests that BBT-207 may have the potential to be positioned as a frontline treatment with the anti-tumor effects in EGFR mutant NSCLC

SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for cancer, fibrosis and inflammation, today announced that a poster featuring preclinical candidate BBT-207 will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 annual meeting taking place on April 8-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The following abstract is now available on AACR’s website.

Presentation Title: BBT-207, a Novel, 4th Generation, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) With Broad-Spectrum Activity to Both Treatment-Emergent and Drug-Naive Mutants for the Treatment of NSCLC

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors (PO.ET06.01)

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 pm — 5:00 pm

Abstract Number: 3346

BBT-207, which is currently under IND-enabling preclinical development, is an internally discovered fourth generation EGFR TKI (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor) with potent preclinical activity against a broad range of EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Preclinical activity profile of BBT-207 allows it to be positioned in earlier line settings for the first, second and third generation EGFR TKI resistant patients.

BBT-207 was developed with the goal of providing treatment options in earlier line settings such as for patients who harbor C797S double mutations that arise from the progression on the third generation EGFR TKIs in NSCLC.

“We are excited to showcase the preclinical data which suggests that BBT-207 may have the potential to be positioned as a frontline treatment as targeting C797S mutations in NSCLC, especially C797S double mutations,” and “we will continue to make advancements of BBT-207 and anticipate submitting the US IND by the end of this year,” said Jimmy Jin M.D., Ph.D., the Head of Discovery Biology of Bridge Biotherapeutics.

BBT-207 is planned to enter a Phase I study in metastatic NSCLC in 1H 2023.

About Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotech company based in the Republic of Korea with offices in the U.S. and China. Founded in 2015, Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for disease indications with high unmet medical including cancer, ulcerative colitis, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline includes BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations. For more information, visit https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/.

