Bridge Biotherapeutics to Present Updated Preclinical Data of BBT-207 at the AACR 2023 Annual Meeting

The abstract of BBT-207 preclinical studies is now available on the AACR website

Preclinical data suggests that BBT-207 may have the potential to be used as a broad-spectrum fourth generation EGFR TKI with anti-tumor effects in EGFR mutant NSCLC

An investigational new drug application for the first-in-human study in patients will be submitted by 1H 2023

SEONGNAM, South Korea and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotech company developing novel drugs for cancer, fibrosis and inflammation, announced that it is presenting a poster on its preclinical drug candidate BBT-207 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 annual meeting taking place on April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

The following abstract is now available on AACR’s website.

Presentation Title: BBT-207 is a broad-spectrum, highly potent, 4th generation EGFR TKI with enhanced activity to both sensitizing and treatment-emergent EGFR mutations including T790M and C797S

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 1

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Abstract Number: 4018

BBT-207, which is currently under IND-enabling preclinical development, is an internally discovered fourth-generation EGFR TKI (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor) with potent preclinical activity against a broad range of EGFR mutations including C797S in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The preclinical activity profile of BBT-207 allows it to be positioned in earlier-line settings for first, second and third generation EGFR TKI resistant patients, with the potential to treat or prevent brain metastases.

During last year’s AACR poster presentation, the company presented preclinical data showing the potent anti-tumor efficacy of BBT-207, observed through both in vitro and in vivo studies. This year, the company will discuss the anti-tumor efficacy in tumor models with a broad range of EGFR mutations. Further, the poster will provide updated in vivo data on brain metastasis inhibition.

“Following last year’s AACR poster presentation, we are excited to showcase the most current data from newly conducted preclinical efficacy studies, which showed extended survival rates in NSCLC models with EGFR mutations,” said Jimmy Jin. M.D., Ph.D., Bridge Biotherapeutics Head of Discovery Biology. “We believe BBT-207 has the potential to be a broad-spectrum fourth-generation EGFR TKI, with the capacity to further augment treatment through combinations.”

Bridge Biotherapeutics plans to initiate the Phase 1 clinical study of BBT-207, focusing on the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients, in the first half of the year.

About Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea, the U.S., and China, is a publicly-traded, clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs including ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. The company is developing BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations. Learn more at https://www.bridgebiorx.com/.

About BBT-207

BBT-207, a novel fourth-generation Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (EGFR TKI) currently under IND-enabling preclinical development, is the company’s first internally discovered drug candidate with potent activity and efficacy against a broad range of EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including C797S mutations which arise after third-generation EGFR TKI treatment. An investigational new drug application for the first-in-human study in patients with advanced NSCLC harboring EGFR mutation after treatment with EGFR TKI, is expected to be submitted in the first half of 2023.